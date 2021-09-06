How far did Clemson fall in ESPN's latest power rankings?

ESPN has released a new set of college football power rankings following the Week 1 games.

How far did Clemson fall in the power rankings after its 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday night in Charlotte?

ESPN now has the Tigers ranked No. 7, behind No. 6 Cincinnati, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.

Clemson was ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s preseason power rankings.

Here’s what ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote about the Tigers in the network’s latest power rankings following Saturday’s loss to UGA:

“The Tigers undoubtedly missed former quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft, but they could have used former running back Travis Etienne even more in their loss to the Bulldogs. Without the threat of a consistent running game, Georgia’s defense teed off on D.J. Uiagalelei and blitzed him early and often. Clemson’s offensive line also played poorly against the Bulldogs’ deep defensive line. The Tigers will be heavy favorites in their next two games against FCS program South Carolina State and Georgia Tech, but the early results of the post-Lawrence era were pretty underwhelming. Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have plenty of work to do.”

