Lawrence pays off Clemson-UGA bet with Jags teammate

By September 6, 2021 4:26 pm

This is not a pretty sight for Clemson football fans.

Trevor Lawrence lost a bet on the Clemson-Georgia game with one of his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates, former Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin.

Lawrence payed off the bet that, being on the losing end, made him wear UGA gear.

In an Instagram video story, Godwin said, “You look good in red and black, man, I like it.”

Clemson fans won’t like it, but hey, as the Jaguars noted on Twitter (see below), Lawrence is a man of his word.

Lawrence will make his first NFL regular season start at 1 p.m. this Sunday when the Jags open the 2021 campaign at the Houston Texans.

 

