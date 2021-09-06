Smart 'concerned' with breakthrough COVID cases following win over Clemson

Following its 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday, Georgia is experiencing several breakthrough cases of COVID-19, coach Kirby Smart announced during his weekly Monday press conference.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m as concerned as I’ve ever been, because we have three or four guys out with COVID and we have a couple staff members that have been out with COVID here recently,” Smart said. “For us, we’re at our highest spike. And people are talking about vaccinations, well these are people that are vaccinated. We’re talking about breakthroughs, and so that concerns you not only for the players on your team that are unvaccinated, that are playing and not playing, because we want everybody to be safe. But it concerns me for the players that are vaccinated that we could lose them.”

Last month, Smart announced that more than 90% of Georgia’s players, coaches and other staff members were vaccinated against the virus.

However, the current SEC protocols indicate that unless a vaccinated player is displaying symptoms, they are not required to be tested, or for that matter, quarantined.

That differs from Clemson’s policy, which requires all students to be tested weekly regardless of their vaccination status.

