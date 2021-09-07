Elliott: People ‘going to see how electric No. 16 is’

Clemson fans didn’t get to see it in the game against Georgia last Saturday, but offensive coordinator Tony Elliott believes people will see in the future how dynamic and special of a player Will Taylor is.

The true freshman quarterback and wide receiver immediately earned Clemson’s starting punt return role and served in that capacity in the Tigers’ season opener against the Bulldogs, although he only made fair catches and didn’t return any punts.

Taylor was also brought in at quarterback for a snap at one point in the game as part of a special formation that saw D.J. Uiagalelei move from QB to line up out wide as a receiver. Instead of toting the rock, though, Taylor chose to hand the ball off.

Elliott said during his media availability Monday that Taylor was reading the defensive end on that play, and while he wishes Taylor would’ve kept the ball and ran with it, he nonetheless made the right read.

“We had a plan,” Elliott said of bringing in Taylor for the play. “I think that you guys, down the road, are going to see how electric No. 16 is. And really, it was a situation that, especially trying to generate run game, we may need a spark, and his legs may have given us a spark. So, we tried to get him in there.

“And he made the right read. It was a decision read on the defensive end. He didn’t react and become in conflict enough for him to pull the ball. But I would’ve liked to see have seen him pull it because I think he could’ve got the edge, and if he would’ve got loose, then that would’ve been a big play. But it was part of the plan.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks