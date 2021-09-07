How far did Clemson fall in new AP Top 25 Poll?

Following Week 1 of the college football season, the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll prior to their 10-3 loss to then-No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

Clemson returns to action this Saturday when South Carolina State travels to Death Valley for the Tigers’ home opener at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

AP Top 25 Poll (released Sept. 7)

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Cincinnati Notre Dame Iowa State Iowa Penn State Oregon Florida USC Texas

