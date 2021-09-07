How far did Clemson fall in new AP Top 25 Poll?

How far did Clemson fall in new AP Top 25 Poll?

Football

How far did Clemson fall in new AP Top 25 Poll?

By September 7, 2021 2:03 pm

By |

Following Week 1 of the college football season, the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll prior to their 10-3 loss to then-No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

Clemson returns to action this Saturday when South Carolina State travels to Death Valley for the Tigers’ home opener at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

AP Top 25 Poll (released Sept. 7)

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Iowa State
  10. Iowa
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. Florida
  14. USC
  15. Texas

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a (…)

1hr

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Tuesday following the Week 1 action in college football. Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the new coaches poll. The Tigers were (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home