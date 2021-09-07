Tigers tumble in new coaches poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Tuesday following the Week 1 action in college football.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the new coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll prior to their 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

UGA moved up from No. 5 in the Coaches Poll to No. 2.

Clemson returns to action this Saturday when South Carolina State travels to Death Valley for the Tigers’ home opener at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Here is the full coaches poll as of Sept. 7:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Iowa State
  11. Oregon
  12. Iowa
  13. Penn State
  14. Southern Cal
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Utah
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. North Carolina
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Miami
  25. Arizona State

