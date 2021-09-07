Tigers tumble in new coaches poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Tuesday following the Week 1 action in college football.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the new coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll prior to their 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

UGA moved up from No. 5 in the Coaches Poll to No. 2.

Clemson returns to action this Saturday when South Carolina State travels to Death Valley for the Tigers’ home opener at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Here is the full coaches poll as of Sept. 7:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Notre Dame Cincinnati Florida Iowa State Oregon Iowa Penn State Southern Cal Texas UCLA Wisconsin Utah Coastal Carolina Ole Miss Virginia Tech North Carolina Oklahoma State Miami Arizona State

