Swinney gives some good news on injury front

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some potential good news for the Tigers on the injury front. Swinney passed along the good news during his Tuesday press conference.

“E.J. (Williams) wants to try to play,” Swinney said. “We will see where he is today and see if he can do it. He is going to have to have the surgery but he wants to play. We are going to tape him up and see if he can. Hopefully he can play. If so we will do the surgery at the end of the year.”

Swinney announced during his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday that Williams, a sophomore wide receiver, would undergo surgery for a thumb injury and miss at least four weeks.

“We were going to go ahead and do the surgery but he really wants to give it a shot,” Swinney said during his Tuesday presser. “Mike Brown thinks he can do it. If we went ahead and did it now he would be out probably four to five weeks. But if he plays with it then he will be out at the end of the season. He might be out about six weeks in the postseason. It might be a little bit longer but it is something I don’t know right now. We are going to go practice today and see how he does.”

