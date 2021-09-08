5-star Clemson target sets gameday visit

One of the top linebacker targets of Clemson and defensive coordinator Brent Venables is Drayk Bowen, a five-star prospect from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana.

Bowen took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to announce that he will be attending Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior, ranked as the country’s No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite, recently narrowed down his recruitment to five schools, naming Clemson, Auburn, Indiana, LSU and Notre Dame his finalists.

Bowen told The Clemson Insider last month that he had the game against Georgia Tech circled on his calendar, but didn’t make it official until Tuesday.

“The biggest thing about Clemson is their culture of winning, family, and helping me grow into a man,” he told TCI.

