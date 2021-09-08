In-state standout appreciated invite to Clemson-UGA game

Among the prospects on hand for last Saturday’s game between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte was a standout Palmetto State offensive lineman.

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School (Dorchester, S.C.) attended the game as a guest of the Tigers.

“It was definitely great. Definitely appreciated being invited,” Pringle told The Clemson Insider. “Saw some top recruits there as well. Overall, watching the game, the speed of the game is a lot crazier in person, and the atmosphere is definitely amazing, how loud it is.”

Pringle was at Bank of America Stadium repping and rooting for Clemson, and although the Tigers fell short in a 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs, he nonetheless was honored to be a recruit that Clemson invited to witness one of the college football season’s marquee matchups.

“It was definitely a privilege,” he said. “Definitely grateful that I was one of the ones invited. Really just cheering for Clemson that game, of course, because they invited me. Didn’t get the outcome I wanted, but it was definitely a great game. Two great defenses.”

Pringle believes that despite coming out on the wrong end of Saturday’s contest, Clemson will bounce back from the defeat and experience plenty of success throughout the season.

“I think they’ll definitely do pretty good,” he said. “Of course, everybody knows Georgia always has a really good defense. So, I don’t think that type of defense is something they’re going to see every week this season. But of course, with their defense playing the way they’re playing, I think they’ll definitely hold up pretty good.”

A 6-foot-7, 295-pound sophomore, Pringle picked up his first offer from Georgia last October, while South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Duke and Arizona State are among the programs that have offered him this year.

The Tigers typically don’t offer prospects until the summer before their junior year, per Dabo Swinney’s policy. But offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Swinney have conveyed to Pringle that he is firmly on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

“Coach Elliott, they’ve been talking to me a little bit through my coach, just letting me know they’re interested and making sure I stay locked in,” Pringle said. “Because they don’t offer freshmen (or sophomores), but they still want me ready for June 1, I guess, whenever it’s time to offer some kids in my class.”

Pringle, who camped at Clemson this past summer, looks forward to getting back on campus for a couple of games at Death Valley this season and using those trips as opportunities to continue building his relationship with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“Definitely something I’m really looking forward to, just playing the recruiting game,” he said. “But Clemson is definitely a school that I’m going to try to keep my best interest in.”

Along with making his first-ever visit to Clemson for the Swinney Camp in June, Pringle traveled to South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Florida State during the summer.

One of his brothers, KaTray, is a sophomore offensive lineman at Albany State, while Kam’s other brother, Keenan, is a sophomore offensive lineman at Limestone University.

