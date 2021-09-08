Podcast: What went wrong and what went right for the Tigers?

Levon Kirkland and myself break down what happened last Saturday in Charlotte.

We explain what went wrong and what went right in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. We also comment on why Clemson fans should not be giving up on the Tigers so soon.

We also have plenty of news and notes to discuss in the podcast, as we go over the new Associated Press and Coaches Polls, which were released on Tuesday.

