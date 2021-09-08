Podcast: What went wrong and what went right for the Tigers?

Podcast: What went wrong and what went right for the Tigers?

Football

Podcast: What went wrong and what went right for the Tigers?

By September 8, 2021 9:55 am

By |

Levon Kirkland and myself break down what happened last Saturday in Charlotte.

We explain what went wrong and what went right in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. We also comment on why Clemson fans should not be giving up on the Tigers so soon.

We also have plenty of news and notes to discuss in the podcast, as we go over the new Associated Press and Coaches Polls, which were released on Tuesday.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

15hr

Clemson fell just short against Georgia in a stout defensive matchup that featured two top-5 teams at the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. After the game, The Clemson Insider (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home