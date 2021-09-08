Swinney Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some good news to pass along after Wednesday’s practice on receiver EJ Williams.

Coach Swinney has been please with how his team responded this week in practice after falling to Georgia.

