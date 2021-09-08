Texans GM on Watson's status for Sunday's season opener

It came as no surprise this week when Houston Texans head coach David Culley named Tyrod Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season.

While Deshaun Watson is still on the Texans’ active roster, the former Clemson quarterback hasn’t been fully practicing with the team or participating in other on-field work.

Watson, who requested a trade in January, faces 22 civil lawsuits for allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Although the NFL has not restricted Watson from taking part in team activities or playing in games, he is not expected to play for Houston in 2021, and it doesn’t look like he will see the field this Sunday when the Texans open the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was on SportsRadio 610 on Wednesday and said the team will continue to evaluate Watson’s situation throughout the season, per a tweet from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter:

Texans’ GM Nick Caserio this morning to Payne & Pendergast on @SportsRadio610 regarding Deshaun Watson’s status for Sunday’s opener vs. Jacksonville: “I wouldn’t expect him to play. … I wouldn’t anticipate him playing this Sunday and we’ll recalibrate as we go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2021

