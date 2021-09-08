Top Texas WR ‘super close’ with Grisham, set to visit Saturday

The Clemson Insider has learned that this Texas four-star prospect is planning to make his way back to The Valley this weekend.

Del Valle (Tex.) High School 2023 wide receiver Braylon James confirmed to TCI that he’s making a plan to get up to Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers’ first home game of the season against South Carolina State.

“Me and Coach Grisham are super close man,” James said. “No matter where I go I know I’ll always have a backbone in him.”

The Texas native is the No. 11 ranked WR and No. 75 overall prospect regardless of position in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

James is extremely high on Clemson and was blown away by his late-July visit to Tiger Town, which he detailed with TCI last month.

He continues to strive for that coveted offer from WRU.

“It was a really humbling experience,” James said, “Just seeing that everything isn’t given and it’s giving me something to look forward to this season. So, I can go out and earn that offer, potentially making Clemson a huge target on my list for destinations.”

