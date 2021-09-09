Cool way for Lawrence to find out he is a captain

Cool way for Lawrence to find out he is a captain

Cool way for Lawrence to find out he is a captain

Urban Meyer had a neat way of introducing his team captains for the 2021 season.

Instead of announcing them himself, the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach had his players hear the news from their family and friends that they’d be earning a spot as a team captain.

In the case of Trevor Lawrence, the rookie quarterback and former Clemson Tiger heard the good news from his wife, Marissa.

“I just wanted to say how proud I am of you for being named one of the team captains,” she said. “I have watched how hard you’ve worked to get where you’re at and I’ve just always believed in you. I’m so proud of you and I’m excited to see everything you’re going to accomplish this season with this team and I’m just excited for it all. I’m honored that I get to be by your side through it and I’m just really proud of you. I love you.”

Lawrence was one of seven players voted as a team captain by his teammates.

It was great, man,” Lawrence said to the media after being named a captain. “It’s a really cool feeling, especially as a younger guy, just having that support from my teammates. Really, like I said, being named the starter and then now a captain, nothing changes. Same expectation, and now it’s time to go out there and win some games.

“But I’m really excited. It’s definitely an honor. It’s a cool moment for me to be named a captain with those other guys. Just a bunch of great guys in the locker room. We had a ton of guys that got votes. But definitely really cool.”

