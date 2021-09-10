Clemson vs. South Carolina State: Who has the edge?

No. 6 Clemson on Saturday will play its home opener against South Carolina State, an in-state Football Championship Subdivision foe the Tigers are 4-0 against all-time. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 5 p.m. Clemson cruised in the teams’ most recent meeting, 59-0, in 2016.

Clemson’s offense vs. South Carolina State’s defense: The Tigers had a rough go of it offensively in their Week 1 loss, averaging just 3 yards per play en route to their first touchdown-less game since the 2018 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama. But that was against a Georgia defense that could match Clemson’s skill level. South Carolina State, which gave up 569 yards and 42 points in a one-point loss to Alabama A&M last week, can’t do that. Advantage: Clemson

Clemson’s defense vs. South Carolina State’s offense: South Carolina State’s offense kept the Bulldogs in their game last week, racking up 455 yards and finding the end zone five times. QB Corey Fields Jr. is a dual threat that accounted for 302 yards and three scores, though the 6-foot, 188-pounder only completed half of his passes and threw more interceptions (2) than touchdowns (1). Clemson’s defense looked as good as advertised against far better athletes at Georgia, holding the Bulldogs to 4.2 yards per play and without a touchdown. And that was without DT Tyler Davis and S Nolan Turner in the lineup. Advantage: Clemson

Special teams: Clemson has an All-America candidate at kicker in B.T. Potter, who connected on his lone field-goal attempt last week. Will Spiers, who holds virtually every punting record at Clemson, is a Ray Guy Award candidate. South Carolina State averaged 27.6 yards on kickoff returns last week, including an 85-yarder from Rakim White, but, again, Clemson will have a different level of athlete in all three phases Saturday. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom line: This a buy game for Clemson, meaning South Carolina State is receiving hefty paycheck in exchange for what’s expected to be a beatdown. With far superior talent, Clemson’s objective here is simple: Build a substantial lead quickly, empty the bench in the second half and enjoy a stress-free night with no major injuries.

Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 10

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!