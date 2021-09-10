Meyer explains what he likes most about Lawrence

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting ready to make his first career NFL regular season start on Sunday when his Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Houston to play the Texans at 1 p.m.

History is not on Lawrence’s side when it comes to his chances of winning his first career start. According to CBS Sports, Jim Plunkett (1971), John Elway (1983) and David Carr (2002) are the only No. 1 overall picks to start at quarterback and win in Week 1 of their rookie season in the Super Bowl era. Since 2009, No. 1 overall picks that are quarterbacks are 0-6-1.

However, Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer is not concerned with that history. When asked about it during his press conference on Friday, Meyer dismissed it and went on to explain what he likes most about Lawrence, who was voted as a team captain by his teammates this week.

Lawrence received the third-most captain votes of any Jaguars player.

“Every game’s different, every team’s different, and I like our quarterback,” Meyer told reporters. “The best thing I like about our quarterback, he rallies those around him. He got I believe No. 3 in the vote-getting of the captains. That tells you a little bit about him. I’ve been around, not many, but some quarterbacks, players just are OK with them. And this guy, they rally around him. And I know I see it, but then to physically see the voting, that was pretty cool.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks