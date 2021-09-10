Podcast: Will Justyn Ross bounce back?

Levon Kirkland and myself talk about the ratings from last week’s Clemson-Georgia game and college football in general.

We explain why college football has been the nation’s second best sport for several decades. We also discuss Justyn Ross and what they expect from the Tigers’ star receiver going forward.

How good is Clemson’s D-Line, even without defensive tackle Tyler Davis? Thomas Grant, Jr., from the Lexington Chronicle and the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, joins the podcast to tell us who are some of the players to watch at S.C. State and what we should expect from the Bulldogs.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.