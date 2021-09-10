Watson officially ruled out for season opener

The Houston Texans made official Friday what was already apparent.

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the Texans’ season opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Texans officially ruled out Watson on Friday, listing him as “not injury related” on their injury report.

While Watson is still on the Texans’ active roster, the former Clemson quarterback hasn’t been fully practicing with the team or participating in other on-field work.

Texans head coach David Culley told reporters earlier this week that Watson wouldn’t play in Sunday’s opener.

