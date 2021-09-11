Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson's return to normal

Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson's return to normal

Clemson returned to a full-capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Saturday and responded by throttling South Carolina State 35-3 through one half of play.

The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, including three rushing touchdowns in the frame for the first time in head coach Dabo Swinney’s tenure.

Bart Boatwright also returned to the sideline for his photo gallery from Clemson’s home opener in Death Valley.

Check out his first half photo gallery for The Clemson Insider here: LINK.

