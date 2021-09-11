Does Desmond Howard think Clemson's O-line can fix its issues?

Clemson’s offensive line clearly struggled mightily against a stout Georgia defense in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs last Saturday in Charlotte.

Clemson had just 2 yards rushing, its fewest in a game under Dabo Swinney and the fourth-fewest in school history, and the team’s longest rush went for 10 yards.

Meanwhile, the Tigers allowed seven sacks, the most in a game under Swinney.

So, does ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard believe Clemson’s O-line can correct its issues going forward in the season?

“When I look at Clemson’s offensive line, I think that’s a fixable issue right now,” Howard said Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay. “They started two freshmen. Even the center (Matt Bockhorst), it was his first game starting (at center). He played at guard a year ago. So, I think Tony Elliott and those guys, they’ll be OK. If you’re a Tigers fan, all is well because you will not run into a defense like that the rest of the regular season, I guarantee you that.”

Added Howard when asked if Clemson’s O-line is a problem: “Yeah, it’s a problem. But I think they can fix that because these guys only have 42 combined starts. Very young, inexperienced group. I think they’ll be OK going forward.”

The Tigers return to action at 5 p.m. today when they host South Carolina State at Death Valley. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

