Herbstreit pinpoints 'most concerning thing' about Clemson's loss to UGA

In Kirk Herbstreit’s mind, what was the most concerning aspect for Clemson in its 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday?

ESPN’s lead college football analyst doesn’t believe it’s the offensive line, despite the fact the Tigers allowed seven sacks and rushed for just 2 yards against the Bulldogs.

Instead, Herbstreit believes it’s the fact that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was barely involved in the running game.

“The most concerning thing was the quarterback not willing to run the football,” Herbstreit said Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay. “That’s what you want to see in that Clemson offense when they get into bigger games. D.J.’s got to have a willingness when it’s there – especially when teams are playing Man Under on third down – there’s a lot of running lanes.”

Added Herbstreit on Clemson’s O-line play against UGA: “That was not a strength of theirs a year ago, and now they’re breaking in a few new starters. And to me, guys, it looks like everybody they play, they’re going to be more physical than. You look at their schedule, they’re going to be able to get their mojo back.”

The Tigers return to action at 5 p.m. today when they host South Carolina State at Death Valley. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

