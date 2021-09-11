Tigers pouring it on the Bulldogs

Tigers pouring it on the Bulldogs

Football

Tigers pouring it on the Bulldogs

By September 11, 2021 5:35 pm

By |

Sixth-ranked Clemson is pouring it on early against South Carolina State at Death Valley on Saturday.

The Tigers took a 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the 3:21 mark of the first quarter when Kobe Pace rushed right up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown.

The score capped an eight-play, 56-yard drive that spanned 2:13.

Pace had five rushes for 48 yards on the drive.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

52m

Will Shipley showed out in his first game at Death Valley. Playing in front of home fans for the first time, the true freshman running back rushed for 80 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns on the (…)

2hr

D.J. Uiagalelei continued the onslaught of South Carolina State with a five yard touchdown run to give sixth-ranked Clemson a 35-0 lead with 6:43 to play in the first half. The scoring drive covered 84 yards in (…)

3hr

Justyn Ross returned to his true form on Saturday at Death Valley, finding the end zone for the first time since undergoing spinal surgery that forced him to miss all of the 2020 season. Ross caught an (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home