Uiagalelei does it again

D.J. Uiagalelei continued the onslaught of South Carolina State with a five yard touchdown run to give sixth-ranked Clemson a 35-0 lead with 6:43 to play in the first half. The scoring drive covered 84 yards in six plays and 2:22.

The drive started with back-to-back explosive plays including a 30-yard run by Will Shipley on the opening play and a 38 yard completion from Uiagalelei to Joseph Ngata that gave the Tigers the ball at the Bulldogs’ 16 yard line.

Three plays later Uiagalelei capped off the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

The scoring drive covered 72 yards in nine plays and 3:22 before Uiagalelei powered in for the score. The Tigers ran the ball six times on the series with four different rushers in Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Uiagalelei.

