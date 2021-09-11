Uiagalelei hooks up with Ross

In his first game back at Death Valley since suffering the spinal injury that kept him off the field for all of the 2020 season, Justyn Ross showed he is back to his true form.

Clemson’s star receiver caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to give the Tigers a 28-0 lead over South Carolina State with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown was set up by a 51-yard punt return from freshman Will Taylor to the SC State 16-yard line.

At this point in the game, Uiagalelei was 7-of-10 passing for 81 yards and the touchdown pass with a 4-yard rushing touchdown as well.