Up close look at the best tradition in college football

Clemson ran down the hill in front of a full-capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium for the first time since November 2019.
The ACC Network and Clemson Football posted an up close looks at the Tigers’ first trip into Death Valley this season ahead of their matchup with in-state foe South Carolina State.
Check out the videos below.
#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/0HIo2rr5Z8
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 11, 2021
First game in The Valley, first run down the hill 🐯 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/rdGSR2WsuT
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 11, 2021