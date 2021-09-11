Watch: Special moment at halftime of Clemson-SC State game

Legendary Clemson running back and current Tiger running backs coach C.J. Spiller was honored for his College Football Hall of Fame selection in an in-stadium presentation at halftime of Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State on Saturday.

During the ceremony, the National Football Foundation presented Spiller with a plaque celebrating his selection in advance of his formal induction at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

In January, Spiller was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021, earning the distinction in only his second year of eligibility. He will become Clemson’s eighth overall inductee and its fourth former player to earn the honor.