Watch: Special moment at halftime of Clemson-SC State game

Spiller recognized for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame
Legendary Clemson running back and current Tiger running backs coach C.J. Spiller was honored for his College Football Hall of Fame selection in an in-stadium presentation at halftime of Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State on Saturday.
During the ceremony, the National Football Foundation presented Spiller with a plaque celebrating his selection in advance of his formal induction at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.
In January, Spiller was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021, earning the distinction in only his second year of eligibility. He will become Clemson’s eighth overall inductee and its fourth former player to earn the honor.
A special moment during halftime as @CJSPILLER is recognized for his induction into the @NFFNetwork College Football Hall of Fame!
Congrats, CJ! pic.twitter.com/JhvQEQGBg7
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 11, 2021
One of the best to ever do it! @CJSPILLER 🧡 pic.twitter.com/AWijV0JhZx
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 11, 2021
Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.
Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks