Watch: Special moment at halftime of Clemson-SC State game

Watch: Special moment at halftime of Clemson-SC State game

Football

Watch: Special moment at halftime of Clemson-SC State game

By September 11, 2021 7:13 pm

Spiller recognized for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame

By |

Legendary Clemson running back and current Tiger running backs coach C.J. Spiller was honored for his College Football Hall of Fame selection in an in-stadium presentation at halftime of Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State on Saturday.

During the ceremony, the National Football Foundation presented Spiller with a plaque celebrating his selection in advance of his formal induction at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

In January, Spiller was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021, earning the distinction in only his second year of eligibility. He will become Clemson’s eighth overall inductee and its fourth former player to earn the honor.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

56m

Will Shipley showed out in his first game at Death Valley. Playing in front of home fans for the first time, the true freshman running back rushed for 80 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns on the (…)

2hr

D.J. Uiagalelei continued the onslaught of South Carolina State with a five yard touchdown run to give sixth-ranked Clemson a 35-0 lead with 6:43 to play in the first half. The scoring drive covered 84 yards in (…)

3hr

Justyn Ross returned to his true form on Saturday at Death Valley, finding the end zone for the first time since undergoing spinal surgery that forced him to miss all of the 2020 season. Ross caught an (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home