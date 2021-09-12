Following Week 2 of the college football season, the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Sunday.

Clemson (1-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers, previously ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, won their 18th straight home debut on Saturday with a 49-3 victory over South Carolina State. It broke Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time (17 from 1944-60).

Clemson improved to 36-0 against FCS teams since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season, while winning a 35th consecutive game against teams unranked in the AP Poll.

With its 29th consecutive win in a home game, the Tigers extended their school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak). Of the 135 players on Clemson’s 2021 roster, 130 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers.

Clemson returns to action this coming Saturday when Georgia Tech travels to Death Valley for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ABC.

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll:

RANK TEAMPV RANKCONFERENCEPOINTS

1Alabama (2-0)1SEC1,572 (60)

2 Georgia (2-0)2SEC1,514 (3)

3 Oklahoma (2-0)4Big 121,402

4 Oregon (2-0)12Pac-121,355

5 Iowa (2-0)10Big Ten1,263

6 Clemson (1-1)6ACC1,246

7 Texas A&M (2-0)5SEC1,206

8 Cincinnati (2-0)7American Athletic1,149

9 Ohio State (1-1)3Big Ten1,029

10 Penn State (2-0)11Big Ten1,005

