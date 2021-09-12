Former Tigers ball out on first NFL Sunday

Football

September 12, 2021

Several former Clemson stars balled out on the first Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season.

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals in their 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, while Mike Williams racked up eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Tee Higgins, meanwhile, had four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Defensively, Isaiah Simmons led the Arizona Cardinals with nine total tackles, including seven solo, to go with two pass deflections and an interception.

Here’s some highlights of the former Tigers from Sunday’s NFL action:

