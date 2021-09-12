Major Changes in Latest Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following the Week 2 action in college football.

Clemson (1-1) is still ranked No. 6 in the new coaches poll.

The Tigers, also ranked No. 6 in last week’s coaches poll, defeated South Carolina State 49-3 on Saturday at Death Valley.

Clemson finished with 504 total yards, its 68th 500-yard game under Dabo Swinney, and is now 66-2 in those contests. Clemson’s five rushing touchdowns against SC State were its most in a game since 2019 at NC State (five).

Defensively, the Tigers allowed only 235 yards and have now held consecutive opponents under 275 yards for the first time since the Miami and Georgia Tech games last season.

Clemson held SC State without an offensive touchdown. Clemson has not surrendered a defensive touchdown through the first two games of the season, Clemson’s first time doing so in the first two games of the season since holding Kent State and Auburn out of the end zone to open 2017.

Clemson returns to action this coming Saturday when Georgia Tech travels to Death Valley for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ABC.

Here is the full coaches poll:

