Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

Football

September 12, 2021

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings on Sunday after Week 2 of the college football season.

Following its 49-3 win over South Carolina State on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson (1-1) stayed in the same spot in ESPN’s power rankings.

The Tigers are still ranked No. 7 by the four-letter network, the same spot they were in following their 10-3 loss to Georgia on Sept. 4.

“The Tigers put FCS foe South Carolina State to bed before the end of the first quarter and cruised to an easy 49-3 win,” ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura wrote. Considering the significant talent gap, the game served as more of an offensive tuneup for Clemson, which was held without a touchdown in its 10-3 loss to Georgia in the opener. Through two games, Clemson has yet to allow an offensive touchdown.”

Ahead of Clemson in ESPN’s power rankings are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Iowa and No. 6 Cincinnati.

Clemson was ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s preseason power rankings.

