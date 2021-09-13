Bad news for NC State

Bad news for NC State

Football

Bad news for NC State

By September 13, 2021 2:45 pm

By |

Bad news for the NC State football team.

The Wolfpack suffered a couple of big blows on Monday when it was announced that two starters — redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and Florida State transfer safety Cyrus Fagan — will both undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Wilson is a 2021 team captain and was the ACC’s leading tackler in 2020, while Fagan had nine tackles and an interception over NC State’s first two games.

Both players were injured in the Wolfpack’s 24-10 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 49-3 win against South Carolina State (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home