Bad news for NC State

Bad news for the NC State football team.

The Wolfpack suffered a couple of big blows on Monday when it was announced that two starters — redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and Florida State transfer safety Cyrus Fagan — will both undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Wilson is a 2021 team captain and was the ACC’s leading tackler in 2020, while Fagan had nine tackles and an interception over NC State’s first two games.

Both players were injured in the Wolfpack’s 24-10 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Tough news for our team. LB Payton Wilson and SAF Cyrus Fagan will both undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/jRZj4K3sm0 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 13, 2021

