No movement with Clemson in this analyst's top 10

Another national analyst took to social media with his ranking of the top teams in college football following Week 2.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has Clemson at No. 5 in his top 10, behind Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 4.

Klatt, who also had the Tigers at No. 5 in the top 10 he released after Week 1, said last week after the loss to Georgia that Clemson fans needed to “relax.”

