No movement with Clemson in this analyst's top 10

By September 13, 2021 4:16 pm

Another national analyst took to social media with his ranking of the top teams in college football following Week 2.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has Clemson at No. 5 in his top 10, behind Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 4.

Klatt, who also had the Tigers at No. 5 in the top 10 he released after Week 1, said last week after the loss to Georgia that Clemson fans needed to “relax.”

