Swinney elaborates on why Dixon is third on the depth chart

Lyn-J Dixon has been a hot topic for the Clemson Tigers since Dabo Swinney said he needed to “grow up” in his postgame comments Saturday night.

Swinney was asked on his radio show Monday night why Dixon was third team on the depth chart and he elaborated on the situation.

“That is just where he is. That is just where he has earned to be right now. Kobe (Pace) and (Will) Shipley have done what they need to do on and off the field to be in that position,” said Swinney.

“Lyn-J is hopefully going to come on and mature a little bit and buy into what we need him to do on and off the field. If he does that then the football part will take care of itself. It all goes together. At least it does here,” Swinney added.

The senior running back had only four carries for 27 yards in the Tigers’ 49-3 win over South Carolina State on Saturday after rushing just one time for 10 yards in the season-opening 10-3 loss to Georgia on Sept. 4.