5-star, nation's No. 1 LB names Clemson among top schools

A five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools via social media Tuesday.

Denton (Texas) Ryan High School’s Anthony Hill Jr. announced a top 12 that includes Clemson along with Penn State, Texas, Southern Cal, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Hill (6-2, 225) is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended an offer to Hill on June 1.

As a sophomore last season, Hill tallied 105 total tackles (80 solo), 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and four rushing touchdowns while leading his team to a state championship.

