Former Tiger reportedly finds new home in the NFL

A former Clemson Tiger has reportedly found a new home in the NFL.

Former Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson is signing with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

Goodson has made 43 starts during his NFL career dating back to 2016. He has spent time with the New York Giants (2016-18), Green Bay Packers (2019) and most recently the Cleveland Browns last season.

With the Browns in 2020, Goodson tallied a career-high 87 total tackles to go with six pass deflections and two interceptions.

Goodson, who was drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) by the New York Giants in 2016, finished his Clemson career with 205 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and five recovered fumbles over 47 games (21 starts).

Veteran LB B.J. Goodson is signing a one-year deal worth up to $2.1 million with the #Jets, source said. Solid upside for Goodson, who has 43 career starts and was a key leader last season on the playoff-bound #Browns. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2021

Source: #Jets are signing free-agent LB B.J. Goodson (as @TomPelissero said). A 2016 fourth-round pick of the #Giants. Goodson, 28, has 43 career starts, including 14 last year for the #Browns. Need LB help due to Davis, Sherwood and Cashman injuries. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2021

