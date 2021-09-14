Skip Bayless: 'Trevor Lawrence won my eye test'

On Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, a daily sports debate show on Fox Sports 1 starring Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, the two co-hosts discussed whether Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson had a better NFL debut on Sunday.

Lawrence completed 28-of-51 passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Houston, while Wilson went 20-of-37 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the New York Jets’ 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

“Both guys played well, I thought, if you can say that in a loss,” Sharpe said. “But Trevor Lawrence made plays that you’re like, ‘That’s why that kid was the No. 1 pick.’ And then he comes around and he throws again, and you’re like, ‘Bro, you should have been a sixth-rounder. What are you doing? You can’t do that!'”

Bayless chimed in, saying that “Trevor Lawrence won my eye test.”

“He did some really stupid things that you just can’t do — even at Clemson, you can’t do those things,” Bayless said. “But he threw four or five passes where it just took my breath away, and I said, ‘You know what, that’s the first pick in the draft.'”

