Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report

September 14, 2021 1:28 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previewed the Tigers’ ACC opener with Georgia Tech in his Tuesday press conference.

Swinney had to pass along some more injury news and talked about where his team improved in week two.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott recently bestowed upon freshman quarterback/wide receiver Will Taylor a new nickname – Maverick, the nickname of Tom Cruise’s character, Pete Mitchell, in (…)

2hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney passed along some bad news on the injury front during his Tuesday press conference. Swinney said freshman offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington will miss the rest of (…)

