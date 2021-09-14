Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previewed the Tigers’ ACC opener with Georgia Tech in his Tuesday press conference.
Swinney had to pass along some more injury news and talked about where his team improved in week two.
A five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools via social media Tuesday. Denton (Texas) Ryan High School’s Anthony Hill Jr. announced (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott recently bestowed upon freshman quarterback/wide receiver Will Taylor a new nickname – Maverick, the nickname of Tom Cruise’s character, Pete Mitchell, in (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney passed along some bad news on the injury front during his Tuesday press conference. Swinney said freshman offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington will miss the rest of (…)
Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland and myself look back at Clemson’s win over S.C. State from this past Saturday, while also going over the news and notes from around the ACC and College (…)
An NFL Insider gives the latest on the Deshaun Watson situation with the Houston Texans: While Watson is still on the Texans’ active roster, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports can’t imagine him ever seeing the (…)
It was used more frequently this time, but Clemson’s rotation at running back was on display again against South Carolina State. And it doesn’t sound like it’s leaving anytime soon. Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe (…)
Clemson has seen both ends of the spectrum this season when it comes to the caliber of competition, though it’s been hard to tell a difference given the way the Tigers’ defense has performed. Two (…)
Clemson made a big move last weekend with one of the nation’s top defensive linemen in the 2022 class, extending a new scholarship offer to Khurtiss Perry of Pike Road (Ala.) High School. Perry reported the (…)
Lyn-J Dixon has been a hot topic for the Clemson Tigers since Dabo Swinney said he needed to “grow up” in his postgame comments Saturday night. Swinney was asked on his radio show Monday night why Dixon was (…)
When high level wide receivers and quarterbacks come to Dabo Swinney’s high school camps, Tony Elliott rarely gets to see them. He is working with the running backs or tight ends on a different (…)