Bad news on Seth Beer

Bad news regarding former Clemson star Seth Beer, who was recently called up to the big leagues by the Arizona Diamondbacks:

Beer had to leave the D-backs’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday night with a dislocated left shoulder.

Making his first MLB start at first base, Beer suffered the injury in the bottom of the first inning when he dove to his left for a ball and landed hard on his left shoulder.

Beer, who was called up by the D-backs last Friday, homered in his first plate appearance against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle that night and had gone 4-for-9 with the homer, a double, a walk, three runs batted in and four runs scored in his first nine at-bats entering Tuesday’s contest.

Beer, a three-time All-American at Clemson, won the Dick Howser Trophy as national player-of-the-year in his freshman season of 2016. In his three-year career at Clemson (2016-18), he hit .321 with 41 doubles, a triple, 56 homers, 177 RBIs, 172 runs, 180 walks against only 98 strikeouts, a .489 on-base percentage and four steals in 188 games.

Beer was drafted in the first round by the Houston Astros after the 2018 season, then was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019. In three minor league seasons, Beer is hitting .292 with 54 homers and 204 RBIs in 289 games.

Seth Beer was removed from tonight's #Dbacks game with a dislocated left shoulder. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2021

Making his first MLB start at first base, Seth Beer exited in the first inning after suffering an apparent arm injury. pic.twitter.com/s9Ri25Uqif — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) September 15, 2021

