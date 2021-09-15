Clemson extends new Class of 2023 offer

Clemson has extended a new Class of 2023 scholarship offer.

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday night.

LeBlanc (6-4, 250) is ranked as high as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

LeBlanc, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp back in June, also made visits to Miami, Ohio State, UCF, FSU, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Notre Dame this summer.

He’s made multiple visits to The Valley in the past and has a connection to the program.

LeBlanc is good friends with his fellow Central Florida native on Clemson’s defensive line, Tyler Davis, and enjoyed watching the defensive tackle from Apopka, Fla., play in the spring game.

“It’s not even full capacity, and you could feel the energy and all that, and the people make you feel welcome,” LeBlanc told The Clemson Insider back in April, regarding his experience at Clemson’s spring game. “I just liked the way it was.”