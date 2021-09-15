Former NFL QB sees bumpy season ahead for Lawrence

A former NFL quarterback and current analyst was critical of Trevor Lawrence’s NFL debut.

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms believes how Lawrence performed in his first NFL regular season game with the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday is, in a nutshell, what the rest of his rookie season will be like.

Lawrence completed 28-of-51 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss to the Texans in Houston.

“Get used to this,” Simms said. “This could be a year where he’s going to throw maybe 25 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions.”

Simms — whose NFL career included stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos from 2003-2010 — feels the former Clemson quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft needs to do a better job of managing the game in certain situations than he did on Sunday.

“Trevor Lawrence, the game was easy for him in college – not only because he was talented, but he was always on the best team,” Simms said. “So, he’s going to take some lumps, and he’s going to have to learn a little bit – I don’t want to say to manage the game – but just, yeah, manage the game to a degree. Hey, it’s 17 to 7, you’re on your own 6-yard line, it’s second-and-9. You don’t need to force a 20-yard out route when the corner’s dropped 18 yards already. Know the situation, know where you are on the field. OK, it’s second-and-9. The guy underneath was wide open. You could’ve thrown it to him, he probably would have gotten the first down. Just things like that throughout the game where he’ll learn.”

Simms went on to say that while he isn’t freaking out about Lawrence, he sees a bumpy season ahead for the rookie signal-caller and his Jaguars squad.

“There’s a lot on his shoulders, and there’s a lot of newness there in that Jacksonville team,” Simms said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of this all year long. Still, though, I’m not like panicked about him. Physically, he’s the real deal. It’s going to be about the rest of the team and everybody helping him out, and he’s just going to grow as a player and Jacksonville’s going to take their lumps this year.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks