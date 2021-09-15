Former Tiger named one of NFL's Players of the Week

A former Clemson Tiger has been named one of the NFL’s Players of the Week following his performance in Week 1.

Former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The first group of NFL Players of the Week for the 2021 season were revealed Wednesday.

Pinion played a big role in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night. He averaged 49.3 yards on his four punts, three of which he pinned inside the 10-yard line.

Pinion earned his first Super Bowl championship with the Buccaneers this past February when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

