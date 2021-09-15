Tuesday Tiger Talk

Football

September 15, 2021 12:25 pm

The Tigers have turned their focus to winning another ACC Championship.

Robert, Davis and Sam hit the TCI headquarters to discuss the latest news for Clemson football.

