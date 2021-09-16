Arch Manning has date circled for next visit to Clemson

Arch Manning has a date circled for his next trip to Clemson.

The five-star quarterback from Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.) will “very likely” visit Clemson for its game vs. Florida State on Oct. 30, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman, Nelson Stewart, told The Clemson Insider.

Manning visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and it was a “home-run trip,” according to Stewart.

Manning, of course, is the grandson of former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

Arch and Isidore Newman will kick off their 2021 season on Friday night against West St. John (Edgard, La.), and Stewart told TCI recently that he expected Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to be in attendance to see Arch.

As a sophomore last season, Arch completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading his Isidore Newman team to the state semifinals.

He is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, regardless of position, by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks