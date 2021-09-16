Big honor for a future Tiger

A future Clemson Tiger was honored this week.

Clemson commitment Toriano Pride received his All-American Bowl jersey during a virtual presentation on Wednesday night as part of the Road to the Dome tour, a 15-episode series that will be released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

Pride, a four-star cornerback, is playing his senior season at East St. Louis (Ill.) High School after transferring from Lutheran North (St. Louis, Mo.).

Pride committed to the Tigers back on June 18. He is ranked as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Two of Pride’s fellow class of 2022 Clemson commits, quarterback Cade Klubnik and safety Keon Sabb, are also committed to play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

You can watch Pride put on his All-American Bowl jersey and talk about what it means to him to be an All-American below (starting at the 9:38 mark of the video):

