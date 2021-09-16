Elite California lineman picks up Clemson offer

An elite offensive lineman from a familiar California high school has received an offer from Clemson.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 2022 four-star Earnest Greene reported the offer from the Tigers on Thursday night.

St. John Bosco, of course, is the school that produced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei as well as Tigers wide receiver Beaux Collins.

Greene (6-5, 330) is ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 67 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 2 offensive guard and No. 61 overall prospect in the class. ESPN considers him the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 82 overall prospect for 2022.

Greene worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2019.

This past March, Greene announced a top 10 comprised of Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Southern Cal.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks