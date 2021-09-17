3 keys for a Clemson win against Georgia Tech

No. 6 Clemson will look to start ACC play on a winning note Saturday when the Tigers entertain Georgia Tech for a 3:30 p.m. kick at Memorial Stadium. Clemson (1-1) has won six straight games over the Yellow Jackets (1-1) dating back to 2015.

So what do the Tigers need to do to keep that streak going? Here are three keys:

Limit the explosive plays

Like Clemson, Tech’s offense benefited from playing an FCS opponent last week. But the Yellow Jackets have had their share of big plays through two games, which has helped them score 33 points on average.

Tech is averaging 6.14 yards per play. For comparison’s sake, that’s a full yard more than Clemson and within half a yard of what No. 1 Alabama is averaging so far (6.51). Only three of the Yellow Jackets’ eight touchdown drives have required more than six snaps.

Strangely enough, many of the explosive plays are coming through the air. Five of Tech’s touchdowns have been of the passing variety. Northwestern transfer Kyric McGowan, who has three of those scoring receptions, is averaging 13.7 yards per catch. Add Malachi Carter’s 16.5 yards per reception, and Tech’s top two wideouts are averaging 15 yards a snag.

Of course, Clemson’s defense isn’t like the others Tech has faced. The nation’s No. 3 scoring defense has largely kept everything in front, allowing just 8.3 yards per reception and 3.4 yards per rush. If the Tigers can continue that Saturday and make Tech have to drive the length of the field (increasing the likelihood of the Yellow Jackets making a mistake along the way), they’ll increase their chances of making it three straight games without allowing a touchdown.

Make the routine plays

Sounds simple enough, right? But Clemson’s offense, particularly D.J. Uiagalelei, has had its issues with this at times.

Again, the level of competition has to be taken into account, and Georgia made it much tougher than South Carolina State for the Tigers’ offense to execute even simple assignments. But Uiagalelei, who’s completing 54% of his passes through two games, overthrew a wide-open Justyn Ross in the end zone in the first quarter of last week’s rout before again missing high of Joseph Ngata on a screen pass later in the first half, resulting in an interception. He also hasn’t connected on many deep balls to this point.

Clemson made a point to get the running game going against South Carolina State. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if the Tigers work extensively on the passing game Saturday to give Uiagalelei a chance to work on some of the fundamental flaws in that facet of his game, especially if Clemson is able to jump out to a quick lead.

Executing as a unit no matter how offensive coordinator Tony Elliott prefers to try to move the ball would go a long way toward doing that. The Tigers likely won’t have to be perfect on offense to win this one, but taking what Tech’s defense is giving them and making the plays that are there to be made will help with the group’s rhythm and confidence ahead of next week’s road test at N.C. State.

Cut down on the turnovers

It’s always worth noting Clemson’s record under Dabo Swinney when it wins the turnover margin: 78-6. Like many teams, the Tigers become much more vulnerable when they don’t (35-21) with last week’s game being one of those anomalies.

Clemson’s superior talent and skill against an FCS opponent allowed the Tigers to get away with finishing minus-2 in the turnover department against South Carolina State. Clemson turned it over three times in the 49-3 win, though the last two were committed by backups and reserves as Clemson emptied its bench early and often.

Saturday will be another game where Clemson is the more talented team, but turnovers are always the great equalizer for the inferior ones. Or, at the very least, help them hang around longer than anticipated. Tech has taken advantage of the turnovers it’s created this season. Nearly one-third (21) of the Yellow Jackets’ 66 points have come off takeaways, including a 70-yard scoop and score of a Kennesaw State fumble last week.

