ESPN analyst, Hall of Fame coach have praise for Elliott

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott got some Twitter love Friday from an ESPN analyst and a Hall of Fame coach.

Dan Orlovsky — who will call Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game between the Tigers and Georgia Tech on ABC with Bob Wischusen and Kris Budden — had this to say about Elliott:

Say this every year—one of the best parts of calling CFB games is the time you spend talking with coaches. Just got done with Tony Elliot for @ClemsonFB and he’s top shelf man. An eventual HC somewhere 👏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 17, 2021

Former longtime NFL head coach Tony Dungy, who won Super Bowl XLI as coach of the Indianapolis Colts and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, commented on Orlovsky’s Twitter post about Elliott:

I agree with you @danorlovsky7 I felt the same way in talking to Tony Elliot last year. He is going to be an exceptional Head Coach. https://t.co/VPijmh3NAx — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 17, 2021

