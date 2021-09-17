ESPN analyst, Hall of Fame coach have praise for Elliott

By September 17, 2021 5:56 pm

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott got some Twitter love Friday from an ESPN analyst and a Hall of Fame coach.

Dan Orlovsky — who will call Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game between the Tigers and Georgia Tech on ABC with Bob Wischusen and Kris Budden — had this to say about Elliott:

Former longtime NFL head coach Tony Dungy, who won Super Bowl XLI as coach of the Indianapolis Colts and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, commented on Orlovsky’s Twitter post about Elliott:

