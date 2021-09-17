In-state standout OL 'getting a lot of love' from Clemson

This in-state prospect is starting to adapt to just how hectic the recruiting process can be.

The Clemson Insider checked back in with Oceanside Collegiate Prep Academy’s Monroe Freeling, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2023 class, who has received a lot of attention from Clemson as of late.

Freeling picked up an offer from Clemson over the summer, after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp, and the love hasn’t stopped since.

He immediately heard from the Tigers on Sept. 1, when coaching staffs were cleared to start initiating contact with recruits in the Class of 2023 (high school juniors).

“I mean I’ve been getting a lot of love (from Clemson) since (Sept. 1). I’ve been getting personalized graphics every single day,” he told TCI. “I’ve been getting good luck texts, just lots of love from Clemson. From Coach Caldwell, Coach Elliott, a little love from Dabo himself.”

Robbie Caldwell, Clemson’s longtime offensive line coach, was in attendance to see Freeling play this past Friday. His high school — Oceanside Collegiate Prep Academy — just happened to be facing off against Myrtle Beach High School and Clemson’s four-star wide receiver commit, Adam Randall.

Caldwell texted Freeling afterward, telling him: “great job fighting back in the game.” The Landsharks lost a hard-fought matchup that came down to the wire. Randall’s high school came away with a 34-31 victory.

Freeling is planning on making it to his first Clemson home game in The Valley when the Tigers host FSU on Oct. 30. While it won’t be Freeling’s first Clemson game, it will be his first time at Memorial Stadium.

He was a guest of Clemson’s for the team’s season-opening marquee matchup against Georgia at Bank of America in Charlotte back on Sept. 4.

“It was an interesting experience because it was my first college football game, but all of my family was saying that it kind of felt like a bowl game just because of the location and everything,” Freeling said. “I know that’s probably how playoff games are…I think a home experience will really give me a Clemson experience more than a neutral site game.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Freeling is trying to focus on this season. Oceanside has a pretty big senior class and he wants to devote this season to his buddies, most of whom are seniors.

“I’m starting to engage with (my recruitment) some more, but as far as making decisions and everything, it’s hard to make those when I got this season on my mind,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Notre Dame, South Carolina, UNC, Penn State, Virginia, Kentucky, Miami and Georgia are among the schools currently standing out there in his recruitment.

He’s going down to Chapel Hill this weekend to see the No. 21 Tar Heels host Virginia. Additionally, he may see No. 8 Cincinnati take on No. 12 Notre Dame down in South Bend on Oct. 2.

Still, Clemson’s right there at the top and the Tigers have made a really good impression on Freeling and his family thus far.

“Me and my family had a really good time up there,” Freeling said. “I mean me and my mom, they treated us like family, what can I say? I think that I’ll be up there for the FSU game and I’ll probably be up there in the offseason.”

