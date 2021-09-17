Just in with Julia: Recap of Clemson's Home Opener

Overview of Clemson’s first home game which also fell on the 20th anniversary of 9-11, and C.J. Spiller’s thoughts on his induction into CFB Hall of Fame.
Latest
TCI's Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae, Davis Potter and Sam Neumann hit the TCI headquarters to preview Saturday’s game between sixth-ranked Clemson and Georgia Tech, and give predictions for the contest which (…)
Lee not surprised by Taylor's early success on the gridiron
Over the first two weeks of the football season, Clemson fans saw flashes of the moxie two-sport standout Will Taylor brings to the gridiron. For Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee, seeing Taylor in (…)
Raiders QB on Renfrow: ‘He has surprised me every day’
When Hunter Renfrow joined the Raiders in 2019, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr did a double take and had to make sure that the 5-foot-10, 185-pound guy was actually the wide receiver they drafted in the fifth (…)
Clemson hands out new Class of 2022 offer
An elite defensive lineman from a familiar Florida high school has received an offer from Clemson. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Marvin Jones, Jr. reported an offer from the Tigers (…)
Lawrence: 'I just gotta do better'
A former Clemson Tiger made a critical error with the game on the line. During Washington’s 30-29 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, Dexter Lawrence gave The Football Team a (…)
In-state standout OL 'getting a lot of love' from Clemson
This in-state prospect is starting to adapt to just how hectic the recruiting process can be. The Clemson Insider checked back in with Oceanside Collegiate Prep Academy’s Monroe Freeling, a four-star (…)
3 keys for a Clemson win against Georgia Tech
No. 6 Clemson will look to start ACC play on a winning note Saturday when the Tigers entertain Georgia Tech for a 3:30 p.m. kick at Memorial Stadium. Clemson (1-1) has won six straight games over the (…)
'I want to be Tee Higgins, 1.0': Higgins to change jersey number next season
Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins wants to make a name for himself in the NFL. That is a big reason why the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year wide receiver no longer plans to wear No. 85 after this (…)
Podcast: It's time to dive into Tigers' ACC opener
Levon Kirkland and myself dive into Saturday’s Georgia Tech game, plus break down what is going on in the ACC and the top matchups involving other top 25 teams. We also have interviews with Clemson head coach (…)
New Jersey running back has 'amazing experience' at Clemson-S.C. State game
This Class of 2022 running back was among the visitors in attendance for Clemson’s 49-3 win over South Carolina State this past Saturday, Sept. 11. Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep’s Kanye Udoh had a (…)