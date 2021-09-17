Raiders QB on Renfrow: ‘He has surprised me every day’

When Hunter Renfrow joined the Raiders in 2019, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr did a double take and had to make sure that the 5-foot-10, 185-pound guy was actually the wide receiver they drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Very first time I saw Hunter, I had to make sure that was really him, and it was,” Carr told reporters this week.

Since that time, Carr says, Renfrow has surprised him every day with his play on the field.

In his first two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, Renfrow racked up a total of 105 receptions for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns.

The Clemson legend began his third season with the Raiders on a good note, catching six passes from Carr for 70 yards in the Raiders’ overtime victory over the Ravens last Monday night.

“He has surprised me every day since (joining the Raiders),” Carr said. “The way he sees the game, the way he plays the game – super tough, unbelievably athletic, quick, agile. I mean, he goes against some of the best corners in the world, and he finds a way to get open and make plays. So, I think the biggest thing I love about him is he sees the game the exact same way that I do. So, he runs some unorthodox-type routes, but I kind of see it that way. I think it makes it harder for defenses, and I think that’s why we’ve just had a great relationship and a great chemistry since he got here.”

Renfrow credits Carr, who has been the Raiders’ quarterback since 2014, for playing a big role in his NFL development and helping him become the professional receiver he is today.

“I love Derek,” Renfrow said to the media. “He’s been big for me in that maturation process. Just all his knowledge, his eight years of knowledge, and being able to convey that to me – it’s becoming simpler and simpler. I’m able to recognize defenses a little better, and the little things that should take place as you play more and get more experience. So, hopefully it continues to slow down. … Really, that’s why we’re all here. That’s why we do our jobs and we try to get better from year to year, no matter what you do, and hopefully I’m able to keep getting better and better.”

🔴🎥 Live: Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby address the media live from the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. https://t.co/LHqb9LLYGY — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 15, 2021

